Cat traverses 1,400 miles in journey from Florida to Kansas

Remember when Shadow, Chance and Sassy trekked many miles to be reunited with their family in Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey? Meet a cat named Lucky, who did the opposite.

Lucky, an orange tabby, managed to escape her home in Florida and somehow wound up in Prairie Village, Kansas, about two years later.

The Prairie Village Police Department’s Twitter said a resident captured Lucky, who was later scanned for a microchip. Based on information connected to her chip, they learned she was 1,400 miles away from her home, which was listed in Miami.

“Our animal control officer contacted the owner in Miami and is working on getting them reunited after two years of being separated!” the department said, adding they are “still figuring out she got here.”

At this time, there hasn’t been an update on whether Lucky has made the incredible journey back home to the Sunshine State.