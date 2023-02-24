America’s Most Stressful Cities to work, ranked

With rare exception, for most people, work is work. However, a new survey shows some places are more stressful to work than others.

With that in mind, LLC.org crunched the data for 170 big cities in America, using metrics like average commuting time, states with the largest number of uninsured workers, crime rates and the percentage of employees who can’t work remotely.

With that in mind, Houston, Texas, turned out to be the most stressful place to work. In fact, like the stars at night deep in the heart of Texas, the stress level is also apparently bigger in the Lone Star State. Texas had 10 cities in the Top 30; Arlington ranked as the second-most stressful city, and Dallas ranked 3rd.

In fourth place was Memphis, Tennessee, and Las Vegas, Nevada, rounded out the top five.

On the other end of the spectrum, the least stressful city to work in was Madison, Wisconsin.



