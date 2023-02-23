Video: 2/22 Goldendale City Council Meeting

Video courtesy of Nancy Kusky of Goldendale TV. Please subscribe to her YouTube Channel.

Tuesday night’s meeting of the Goldendale City Council was largely concerned with housekeeping measures. A public hearing on the proposed update to the city’s Shoreline Master Plan drew no comments from the public, and the plan will be submitted to the Department of Ecology for review and approval. Councilors also approved a listing agreement with a local broker for the city’s industrial park, and an agreement to lease 143 acres of city property for farming.

Councilor Dave Jones reported on a new program coming to the Goldendale Library:

“It’s called the Teen Life Skills Program, and it’s meant to cover various practical skills that teenagers need. And the one that I’m helping with has to do with civics — things like getting registered to vote and the importance of voting and getting active in the community.”

Jones said that program is coming in April and the library is looking for other volunteers to get involved.

The only other item on the agenda was an executive session to consult with legal counsel concerning litigation or litigation likely to be filed.