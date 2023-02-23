Trio of teens faces felony charges after going on multistate crime spree

Three teenagers face felony charges after going on a crime spree across state lines.

Stamford Daily Voice reports a 17-, 18- and 19-year-old allegedly stole a 2022 Dodge Durango in New Milford, Connecticut, on Monday. Police say the teens proceeded to commit more crimes, such as stealing from a liquor store in Stamford the following Wednesday.

From there, police say the teens drove across state lines and into New York to break into a dealership in Westchester County. The group allegedly targeted the Central Avenue Chrysler in Yonkers and raided the key fobs, while also giving themselves a five-finger discount on whatever cash they could find.

They allegedly stole several hundreds of dollars before they triggered the alarm.

Police responded and saw the stolen Durango outside the dealership with two masked people sitting inside. Once the suspects noticed they weren’t alone, they banged a U-turn to pick up their accomplice, who was running from the dealership.

The police pursued the Durango back into Connecticut; the teens ditched the car in Stamford and tried shaking the authorities via a foot chase. Police found them hiding in another vehicle and arrested them.

The teens are all Connecticut residents, and face felony charges in Yonkers and Stamford.

Their names have been withheld at this time.