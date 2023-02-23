Survey shows 4 in 5 pet parents say their dog’s health is as important as their kid’s

It’s no secret Americans baby their pets, but a new survey shows how much we treat them as part of the family: 80% say their dog’s health is as important to them as the health of their own children.

The poll of 2,000 people was commissioned by the dog food company Ollie, and it also quizzed pet parents about other aspects of their relationships with their furry family members. Thirty-six percent admitted to using a journal or app to keep track of their dog’s behavior.

Sixty-nine percent of the respondents say they even have a proper “bedtime” declaration for Fido to make sure their pooch gets their beauty sleep; 37% say they are sure to give their pup cuddle time before bed, and 34% say they even give their dogs a sleep supplement.

It’s good to be the king. Or to be named King.

