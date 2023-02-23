Mosbrucker bills successfully move past committees before legislative cutoffs; One has already reached the Senate

Nine bills authored by 14th District Rep. Gina Mosbrucker have passed their respective committees and survived the Legislature’s self-imposed deadlines. One of them has already passed the House and is in the Senate, and the others could soon be headed to the House floor for a vote by the full chamber.

“Most of this legislation was brought to me as suggestions and ideas by local citizens. I am honored to have had the help and support of my esteemed colleagues to move these bills forward through the committee process, and I’m working hard to move them through the full House to the other side of the rotunda,” said Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale.

Some of Mosbrucker’s bills were referred to and passed from the House Community Safety, Justice and Reentry Committee, where she serves as the ranking Republican.

“These bills are not exclusive to Republicans or Democrats. These are policy issues that affect Washingtonians, regardless of party. I’m grateful to have received strong bipartisan support on these bills,” she said. “And I’m here to make things better for the people who I am honored to serve.”

The following Mosbrucker bills have passed their respective House committees and are now in the Rules Committee, awaiting to be pulled to the House floor for a vote:

PASSED HOUSE POLICY COMMITTEE, AWAITING FISCAL COMMITTEE ACTION

House Bill 1118 – School bus safety: The National Transportation Safety Board has recommended all new school buses be equipped with lap and shoulder seat belts. This bill is self-funding. School districts that install automated safety cameras after July 23, 2023 could use the penalties from infractions detected by those cameras to fund seat belts and safety equipment on school buses to ensure children are safe. The bill passed out of the House Education Committee on Thursday, Feb. 9. It is awaiting action in the House Appropriations Committee.

PASSED THE HOUSE

House Bill 1114 – Sentencing Guidelines Commission: This bipartisan-sponsored bill addresses membership of the state’s Sentencing Guidelines Commission, including adding four voting members to give more representative voices. Rep. Mosbrucker is a member of this commission. This bill passed the House unanimously on Feb. 8. It is now in the Senate Law and Justice Committee.

The legislative session began Jan. 9 and is scheduled to continue through April 23.

