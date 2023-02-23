Mosbrucker bills successfully move past committees before legislative cutoffs; One has already reached the Senate

Nine bills authored by 14th District Rep. Gina Mosbrucker have passed their respective committees and survived the Legislature’s self-imposed deadlines. One of them has already passed the House and is in the Senate, and the others could soon be headed to the House floor for a vote by the full chamber.
“Most of this legislation was brought to me as suggestions and ideas by local citizens. I am honored to have had the help and support of my esteemed colleagues to move these bills forward through the committee process, and I’m working hard to move them through the full House to the other side of the rotunda,” said Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale.
Some of Mosbrucker’s bills were referred to and passed from the House Community Safety, Justice and Reentry Committee, where she serves as the ranking Republican.
“These bills are not exclusive to Republicans or Democrats. These are policy issues that affect Washingtonians, regardless of party. I’m grateful to have received strong bipartisan support on these bills,” she said. “And I’m here to make things better for the people who I am honored to serve.”
The following Mosbrucker bills have passed their respective House committees and are now in the Rules Committee, awaiting to be pulled to the House floor for a vote:
- House Bill 1117 – Power supply inadequacy: This bill passed the House and Senate unanimously last year, but when it arrived on the governor’s desk, he vetoed it. The measure would ensure the state continually addresses plans to help avoid energy blackouts, brownouts, or other inadequacies of the electric grid. The bill passed the House Environment and Energy Committee on Tuesday, Feb. 14 with a small amendment. Mosbrucker has met with the governor’s office to address his concerns.
- House Bill 1150 – Unlawful branding of a person: This bill would make it a Class B felony to brand/tattoo someone in Washington without their will. A forced tattoo is often the way for a sex trafficker to identify the victim as the trafficker’s property. Mosbrucker says this symbol of ownership is traumatic for victims who are able to escape their traffickers, but must live with the marks and scars from the physical markings forcibly placed on them. Â A Class B felony is punishable by up to 10 years in confinement and a $20,000 fine. This bill passed the Community Safety, Justice and Reentry Committee on Jan. 26.
- House Bill 1171 – Motorcycle Safety Board: This measure would add two certified motorcycle riders to represent motorcycle safety instructors, one from the east side of the Cascade mountain range and one from the west, to Washington’s Motorcycle Safety Board. This bill passed the House Transportation Committee on Jan. 26.
- House Bill 1512 – MMIWP and Lucian Act: The bill is recommended by the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People (MMIWP) Task Force and the Office of the Attorney General. It would provide resources for immediate actions that need to take place when a person vanishes. The bill recognizes missing and murdered indigenous people, an issue Mosbrucker first brought to the forefront in 2018 legislation. It is also named after four-year-old Lucian Munguia, who was reported missing on Sept. 10 from Sarg Hubbard Park, and drowned in the Yakima River. This bill passed unanimously from the Community Safety, Justice and Reentry Committee on Monday, Feb. 13.
- House Bill 1564 – Would ban over-the-counter sexual assault kits: Mosbrucker and Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson believe do-it-yourself at-home rape kits could potentially mislead survivors to believe the kits have evidentiary value, when in fact, they are not admissible in a Washington state court. A New York company teamed up with a University of Washington sorority to offer its “Early Evidence Kits,” which Ferguson says deceives a Washington consumer to believe they have equivalent value to a free sexual assault evidence kit administered by a medical professional. Nine states, including Washington, have written cease and desist and/or warning letters against the sale of the kits, often stating unlawful business practices. Mosbrucker’s bill would prohibit the sale of these DIY kits in Washington state. She believes companies attempting to profit off misinformation are putting sexual assault survivors at risk. Congress is also addressing the issue. The bill passed the Community Safety, Justice and Reentry Committee on Feb. 16.
- House Bill 1635 – Fentanyl police dogs: Provides for the training and certification of canine teams to detect fentanyl. Limits liability of canine handlers arising from the use of trained police dogs. This bill passed the Community Safety, Justice and Reentry Committee on Monday, Feb. 13.
- House Bill 1779 – Reducing toxic air pollution: Also known as “Mary’s Law,” this bill was brought to Mosbrucker by a constituent who was harmed by breathing carbon monoxide through the vents of a vehicle. The measure seeks to convene a state interagency carbon monoxide work group to investigate what can be done to prevent carbon monoxide poisonings. The measure passed the House Environment and Energy Committee on Thursday, Feb. 16.
PASSED HOUSE POLICY COMMITTEE, AWAITING FISCAL COMMITTEE ACTION
- House Bill 1118 – School bus safety: The National Transportation Safety Board has recommended all new school buses be equipped with lap and shoulder seat belts. This bill is self-funding. School districts that install automated safety cameras after July 23, 2023 could use the penalties from infractions detected by those cameras to fund seat belts and safety equipment on school buses to ensure children are safe. The bill passed out of the House Education Committee on Thursday, Feb. 9. It is awaiting action in the House Appropriations Committee.
PASSED THE HOUSE
- House Bill 1114 – Sentencing Guidelines Commission: This bipartisan-sponsored bill addresses membership of the state’s Sentencing Guidelines Commission, including adding four voting members to give more representative voices. Rep. Mosbrucker is a member of this commission. This bill passed the House unanimously on Feb. 8. It is now in the Senate Law and Justice Committee.
The legislative session began Jan. 9 and is scheduled to continue through April 23.
# # #