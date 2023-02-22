Police say teen caught going 85 mph over speed limit seemed “proud of his speed”

Police must have been a little stunned when a teenager they pulled over seemed pleased by how fast he was driving.

WANE reports the incident happened on a highway in Fort Wayne, Indiana, when 18-year-old Anthony Lecona took his Mustang for a spin. The speed limit was 45 mph, which he must have felt was too slow for his red muscle car.

Instead, he cranked it to 130 mph.

Police clocked Lecona going that speed and pulled him over. Police described in their report the suspect was “seeming proud of his speed” after learning how fast he was going; Lecona apparently asked to see the radar. Police note there was a passenger in the front seat and listed them as “victim” in the report.

Court documents list Lecona’s license plate as ONTHR33. The car and plate matched a report of three Mustangs racing on the interstate two hours prior.

The teenager was charged with a Level 6 felony of criminal recklessness using a deadly weapon in addition to reckless driving, a misdemeanor.

Court documents state Lecona is out on conditional release.