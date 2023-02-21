Hawks fire Nate McMillan with team stuck in 8th in East

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have fired coach Nate McMillan, who was unable to follow up on the success of leading the team to the 2021 Eastern Conference finals. Hawks general manager Landry Fields announcing the firing Tuesday. The Hawks are 29-30 and eighth in the East this season, struggling to remain in playoff contention. McMillan was 99-80 record as Atlanta’s coach, including a 27-11 record as interim in the second half of the 2020-21 season. His success that season earned him the full-time position. Overall in 19 seasons, McMillan has a 760-668 record with the Seattle SuperSonics, Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers and Hawks.