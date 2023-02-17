Hood River Police Department respond to a large retail theft and discover drugs

Story & Photo from the Hood River Police Department Facebook page:

On February 10, 2023 the Hood River Police Department responded to a large retail theft that occurred at a Wasco Ave. business. Officers responded to the business and obtained suspect and vehicle descriptions. A short time later a Hood River County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted the suspect vehicle on Interstate 84. At the request of the Police department the Deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Three people in the vehicle were detained and later arrested for the theft.

A search warrant was obtained and executed on the suspect vehicle. Officers were able to recover the nearly $2,000 of stolen merchandise. Officers also seized over 3 ounces of crystal methamphetamine and over 3 ounces of suspected fentanyl. Also seized were the materials used in the delivery of the illegal drugs. The HRPD would like to thank the HRSO for their assistance in apprehending these individuals.