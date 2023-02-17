Fatal Crash- Interstate 84- Umatilla County

On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at approximately 9:25 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 84, near milepost 217, in Umatilla County.

The preliminary investigation indicated a silver Honda Pilot, operated by Zoe Ann Marshall (53) of Bonney Lake (WA), was eastbound on I-84 when the vehicle lost control and rolled multiple times. The operator was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and was declared deceased at the scene.

The highway was closed for approximately 4 hours during the on-scene investigation. The cause of the crash has not be determined.

OSP was assisted by the Umatilla Tribal Police Department, the Umatilla Tribal Fire Department and ODOT.