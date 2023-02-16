This workplace violation sounds like it was taken straight out of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

The Mars Wrigley factory faced a hefty workplace violation fine following an incident that had major Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory vibes.

Like what happened to Augustus Gloop, two employees fell into a vat of chocolate — Dove chocolate, to be exact. But, unlike the greedy book character, the employees were rescued after a hole was cut into the bottom of the tank.

The workers were not full-time employees, but were hired to clean the tanks.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has fined the company $14,502 for the incident, saying the employees were not fully trained, especially when it came to worker safety. “The employer did not ensure that the employee had the knowledge of the type and magnitude of the energy for the task,” the report said.

OSHA labeled the incident as “serious.”

BBC reports one employee was flown to the local hospital by helicopter and more than two dozen rescuers responded to the scene.