Oregon Heritage Releases 2022 Oregon Main Street Annual Report

SALEM, Oregon – The 2022 Oregon Main Street Annual Report shares programmatic highlights as well as annual and cumulative revitalization statistics from communities participating in the Main Street Track of the Oregon Main Street Network.

Data from the 38 communities submitting quarterly reports in 2022 showed there were:

$34,064,038 private sector reinvestment in building improvement projects

$32,514.507 public sector reinvestment in public improvement projects

152 building rehab projects completed

92 net new business openings

18 business expansions

521 net new jobs

25,450 volunteer hours given by community members to improve their downtowns

“Since we began tracking data from our Main Street Track members, we have seen year after year the positive social, cultural, and economic impact on communities in breaking the cycle of disinvestment and encouraging reinvestment,” said Sheri Stuart, Oregon Main Street Coordinator. “We support these efforts through training, technical assistance, networking, and developing new tools and guidebooks.”

One of the highlights featured in the report is the creation of a pilot Rural Regional Main Street effort in partnership with the Oregon Frontier Chamber of Commerce with participating communities in Sherman, Gilliam, and Wheeler Counties. This is helping connect very small, rural communities with Oregon Main Street. The report also features the list of 2022 Excellence on Main Award recipients, including the inaugural Open Door Award which went to the Lebanon Downtown Association’s Family Pride Day. This award goes to a Main Street that has demonstrated a commitment to creating an environment that is welcoming and inviting to all through programs, outreach, or other efforts.

Communities participating in the Main Street Track of the Oregon Main Street Network leverage the nationally recognized Main Street Approach™ developed by Main Street America™ to sustain and enhance historic downtowns and traditional commercial districts across Oregon. By using this time-tested methodology, the recent Impact of Oregon Main Streets study, showed that participants in the Main Street Track have the following impacts:

strengthen community networks

bolster the state and local economy

generate state and local tax revenue, and

foster social connections across the state.

Oregon Main Street is part of Oregon Heritage in Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. To view a copy of the Annual Report or for additional information about the Oregon Main Street Network, visit www.oregonmainstreet.org, or contact Sheri Stuart at sheri.stuart@oprd.oregon.gov or 503.986.0679.