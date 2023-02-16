“Good Vibrations,” indeed: Psychologist says The Beach Boys classic is tops for improving your mood

If you’re looking to get in a better mood, better press play on The Beach Boys classic “Good Vibrations.”

That’s according to a music psychologist named Dr. Michael Bonshor, who says the track tops his list of songs that make people happiest. The list also includes Billy Joel‘s “Uptown Girl” and Pink‘s “Get the Party Started.”

He explains the science behind why the song, and others on his list, give people the excitations.

“Previous studies have found songs are perceived as happy if they are in a major key, with a sweet spot of approximately 137 beats per minute. We like ‘7th chords’ as they add interest; regular chords use three notes, whereas ‘7th chords’ add an extra note which provides a sense of musical ‘tension’ and ‘relief.'”

Also, the Beach Boys song’s “verse-chorus-verse-chorus structure” is appealing to our ears.

In a survey conducted by the psychologist, respondents said it takes just 14 seconds for the mood-boosting power of these songs to take effect.

Incidentally, a 2020 poll of the happiest songs of all time dubbed Electric Light Orchestra‘s “Mr. Blue Sky” the happiest song ever, however, here is the list based on Bonshor’s formula:



“Good Vibrations” by The Beach Boys

“I Got You (I Feel Good)” by James Brown

“House of Fun” by Madness

“Get the Party Started” by Pink

“Uptown Girl” by Billy Joel

“Sun Is Shining” by Bob Marley

“I Get Around” by The Beach Boys

“YMCA” by Village People

“Waterloo” by ABBA

“September” by Earth, Wind & Fire



