Woman terrorizes parking lot by ramming into at least 5 parked cars

A woman smashed several parked cars on Thursday and, yes, police believe it was intentional .

KABC reports an unidentified woman was filmed driving her car into multiple parked vehicles in Mission Viejo, California, sparking panic and concern for witnesses. The woman, who was driving a black SUV, was filmed gunning her car toward numerous vehicles as people shouted at her.

At one point during the rampage a man yells, “That’s my car,” and tries stopping the woman by jumping in front of her vehicle. She floors it, forcing him to jump out of the way. Another woman was also filmed scrambling for safety.

Video shows another man running up to the woman’s window and trying to get her out of the car, but she slams her car in reverse and flees the parking lot.

She damaged at least five cars, but no injuries were reported.

The woman was later apprehended after leading police on a chase. She faces several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon (her car), as well as felony vandalism. The woman’s name is being withheld at this time.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the bizarre hit-and-run incident.