Man apparently believes trivia nights are for men only

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Are trivia nights at your local bar supposed to be men only? A Reddit user has a story that claims there’s at least one guy who believes that.

A question on Reddit’s Am I The A**hole (AITA) page is blowing up because a woman asked if she was in the wrong for refusing to leave a bar where she was playing trivia.

u/UnsafeSpacePlace wrote she enjoyed going to trivia at a small, local bar one week, but she ran into a problem when she returned for a second week.

She explained, “One of the regulars at trivia told me that trivia was something he had set up with the bar owner and I wasn’t welcome. He doesn’t work for the bar, so I told him he couldn’t really tell me I was unwelcome.”

“He explained that trivia night was a guys thing and a safe space for them from the judgement of women. I told him he shouldn’t have it in a public bar then,” she wrote. “Last week he left ‘in protest’ of me being there, and his team was upset, because they didn’t do as well as usual.”

The woman told her boyfriend what happened, and he’s apparently on the dude’s side. “He thinks I’m being mean to the guy and should try to see his point of view,” she wrote. “Maybe I’m a little cold-hearted, but I don’t really care about that guy, even though he was there first.”

Reddit has two hot takes on this: first, the woman was not in the wrong; second, she should reconsider her relationship. They think the boyfriend’s response to the conundrum was a big red flag.