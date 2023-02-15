Fisherman looking for a good catch might have instead solved 15-year mystery of missing woman

If you consider yourself a squeamish person, take this as a reason why you probably shouldn’t use sonar technology when fishing on a lake.

WCNC reports a fisherman was using sonar to look for fish at North Carolina’s Lake Norman. Instead of finding a sizable fish, he might have discovered what happened to a woman who went missing 15 years ago.

The unidentified fisherman said his sonar showed what appeared to be a submerged car. He called police.

The vehicle was extracted on Wednesday, and authorities say it belonged to a woman named ﻿Tina Martin, who vanished in 2008. She was 43 at the time she went missing.

Authorities add human remains were found inside the 1996 Ford Thunderbird, but testing is underway to determine an identity.

Police also say Martin’s disappearance remains under investigation. Her next of kin has been alerted of this potential development.