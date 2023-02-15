City of The Dalles Police to hold listening session on Police Drone Policy

From The Dalles City Police Department Facebook page:

Community Input Requested:

You are invited to give constructive input on the City of The Dalles Police Department draft policy on drone operations.

The Police Department will host a community listening session on Tuesday February 21, 2023 from 5pm until 6:30 at the Library, 722 Court Street The Dalles. You will be able to ask questions, review the policy and give any feedback that you wish. The drone will be present for your inspection.

If you wish, you may also leave comments here. All comments will be given fair consideration. We hope to see you at the Library.