Man gives himself split “devil hand” to uphold “most modified man in the world” title

(NOTE CONTENT) A man who claims to be the “most modified man in the world” has undergone another procedure to stand out even more.

Daily Star reports ﻿Marcelo “B-boy” De Souza Ribeiro has over 1,500 tattoos on his body and has undergone several modifications, such as an arm and forehead implant, to the tune of $35,000. In all, he estimates about 98 percent of his body has been altered.

Now, he’s working on the last 2% by giving himself a “devil hand” — think of an extreme “Live Long and Prosper” gesture — where a deep split is cut between the middle and ring finger.

This procedure apparently didn’t cost the Brazilian native a thing, as his buddy did it for free. “First, we started doing surgeries on the hand, removing excess oil and fat from the sides, to make it slimmer,” Ribeiro described. “Then I began to see the possibility of making an opening in it through the middle where you can have opening and closing movements and a firmer folding of the hand!”

He adds he thinks he’s the first person in the world to undergo such a procedure.