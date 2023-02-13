Woodpecker stashes insane amount of acorns in family home

If you live near the woods, chances are a wayward woodpecker has tried drumming on your home — but one California house got way more than that. Try a tidal wave of acorns.

The New York Post reports a California family’s home was frequented by a “crazy” woodpecker who not only drilled holes in their house’s siding, but also tried using their home as an acorn storage locker.

Nick Castro, who owns Nick’s Extreme Pest Control, revealed, “The bird had completely destroyed the exterior of the house with the holes it had made. Acorns were stored all over siding and trim.”

Castro wanted to help remove the acorns and cut into a wall to start work. He was met with a flood of nuts. “They just kept coming and coming, nonstop,” he said. “Acorns were thought to be only about a quarter of the way up the wall. Turned out, they were piled high up to the attic of the house.”

How many acorns did the bizarre bird manage to stash in the house? Try 700 pounds’ worth. In all, the amount filled up eight large trash bags.

“You would think this bird had stored food all over,” Castro continued. “Acorns were piled from the lower floor to about 20 feet up into the attic.”

The woodpecker even stashed nuts in the chimney stack and wiggled through the attic ventilation port holes to add even more to the pile. “I never saw anything like that before,” said Castro.

So, what happened to the woodpecker? Castro says he never euthanizes animals, so the bird was left alone.

As for the homeowners, they patched the holes and have covered their home in vinyl siding. They hope that encourages the bird to store its nuts in a better location.