NCPHD Booster shot clinic 2/16-2/18

The updated COVID-19 booster offers strong protection against hospitalization in those who get COVID-19, but unfortunately, few people have received the updated booster.

If you haven’t gotten your booster yet, but are interested, there’s a free, walk-in, 3- day vaccine clinic next week. It runs from Thursday Feb. 16 through Saturday, Feb. 18. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, and it will be held at 523 E. 3rd St., which is the former Griffith Motors building, across from Sawyer’s and Grinders Coffee.

No appointment, ID or insurance needed!

Recent data shows people who got the updated vaccine were 14 times less likely to die compared with those with no vaccine, and 3 times less likely to die compared to those with just the original COVID-19 vaccines.

The clinic offers primary and booster doses of COVID vaccines, regular flu vaccines and the MPOX vaccine.

Everyone 6 months and older is eligible for the primary or booster doses of COVID, and also for the flu vaccine.

In Wasco County, just 21.8% of people have gotten the updated booster. Take a step to protect your health and visit our 3-day clinic! (For more information, please visit COVID-19 Vaccine in Oregon, contact North Central Public Health District at (541) 506-2600, visit us on the web at www.ncphd.org or find us on Facebook.)