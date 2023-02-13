Minnesota unveils what the public named its snowplows

The wait is finally over for Minnesotans who want to know what their state has named its highway snowplows.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation revealed the names on Twitter Wednesday and said more than 64,000 people voted in the statewide contest. MnDOT launched the Name a Snowplow contest in December, encouraging the public to submit name suggestions and then vote on their favorites.

After tallying the votes, MnDOT announced, “We’re excited to welcome eight new snowplow names to our fleet (including an homage to someone who just won Record of the Year *ahem* hi @lizzo!).”

Of course, the plow named after the “About Damn Time” hitmaker is called “Blizzo.”

There is also a plow inspired by Fleetwood Mac, called “Sleetwood Mac.”

Other top names include “Better Call Salt,” “Han Snowlo,” “Scoop! There It Is,” “Blader Tot Hotdish,” “Yer a Blizzard, Harry” — based on the Harry Potter meme — and “Cleopathra.”

MnDOT revealed on its website how many votes each name received, with the “Harry” name scoring the most — 15,248 votes. “Blizzo” was second, with 13,935 votes.

Turns out a third plow was almost named after a singer, with “Taylor Drift” — a play on Taylor Swift – coming in a few votes shy of the top eight.

The name scoring the least amount of support was “As the Snow Flies,” with 1,131 votes.