Book finally returned to library…after almost 43 years

Paying library fines is no fun, but can you imagine how much you’d owe if you held onto a book for over 42 years? One library patron didn’t find that out after they quietly returned their overdue book, but they did inspire a new social media post.

“Grissom Library’s staff had a most unusual book returned in their book drop,” the Virginia-based library wrote on Instagram. “The book was due on March 23, 1980!”

The staff continued, “We believe this is a new record for a late returned book for Newport News Public Library.”

Luckily for the scofflaw, they got off scot-free. Said the library, “We do not have checkout records that go back that far, so the mystery returner just will receive our thanks.”