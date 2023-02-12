Truck carrying Jack Daniel’s bottles overturns, spills liquor all over highway

A truck shuttling loads of Jack Daniel’s overturned, spilling the famous whiskey on the highway.

WGHP reports the incident happened in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Monday — but cleanup efforts went into Tuesday due to the mess caused by the broken glass bottles.

The tractor-trailer crashed and overturned on I-40 North late Monday night, prompting hours of cleanup and a continual closure of the nearby exit.

Minor injuries were reported from the accident, but their extent was not made known. In addition, no estimate was provided on how much liquor spilled on the road.

It was also not explained what caused the crash.