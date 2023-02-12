PNW Schools Sunday

Taylor lifts Oregon State to 61-58 victory over USC

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 18 points, including the go-ahead bucket in the final minute, Jordan Pope added 16 points, and Oregon State defeated USC 61-58. After trailing by 11 points early in the second half, the Trojans got within one point when Vincent Iwuchukwu converted a three-point play with 4:09 remaining. USC cut its deficit to one point twice more before Iwuchukwu hit two free throws for a 58-57 lead with 1:09 to go. Iwuchukwu blocked a layup by Taylor, but Taylor got the rebound and converted the putback for a 59-58 OSU lead with 35 seconds left. After a USC miss, the Trojans fouled Pope, who made both ends of the one-and-one for a three-point lead with 19 seconds left. USC called timeout with six seconds left and Boogie Ellis missed a 3-pointer as time ran out.

No. 7 UCLA pulls away in 2nd half to beat Oregon 70-63

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 25 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 7 UCLA won in Eugene for the first time since 2019 with a 70-63 victory over Oregon. UCLA has won four straight after losing to Arizona and rival USC at the end of January. Those are the Bruins’ only two conference losses. UCLA sits atop the Pac-12 standings ahead of No. 4 Arizona, which fell 88-79 at Stanford earlier Saturday. Jermaine Couisnard had 19 points for the Ducks.

Bamba, Gueye lead Washington St. past rival Washington 56-51

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — TJ Bamba scored 20 points, Mouhamed Gueye had 17 points and 15 rebounds and Washington State beat in-state rival Washington 56-51. Gueye hit a jumper and followed with a three-point play with about eight minutes left in the first half and the Cougars never again trailed. Cole Bajema’s layup made it 20-all with four minutes left but WSU scored the next 11 points to take the lead for good and Andrej Jakimovski hit a 3-pointer to open the second half that made it 34-22. Washington has lost four games in a row and five of its last six. Noah Williams had 12 points and four rebounds in his return to Beasley Coliseum. Jamal Bey played his 140th career game for the Huskies, a program record.

Strawther, Timme rally No. 16 Gonzaga to 88-81 win over BYU

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Julian Strawther scored 26 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:10 remaining, and No. 16 Gonzaga rallied to beat BYU 88-81. Drew Timme added 19 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs. After trailing 71-68 with 4:09 to play, Gonzaga made 3s on three straight possessions to climb past the Cougars. Strawther knocked down back-to-back 3s before finding Nasir Bolton for another one to put Gonzaga ahead 77-73 with 2:21 left. Spencer Johnson and Fousseyni Traore led the Cougars with 17 points apiece, but BYU lost for the fifth time in seven games. Gonzaga has won seven straight against BYU, which is headed to the Big 12 next season.

Miller, No. 25 Colorado women beat Washington 65-43

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Quay Miller scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Frida Formann added 14 points — including four 3-pointers — and No. 25 Colorado beat Washington. Aaronette Vonleh converted a three-point play 15 seconds into the game and Colorado never trailed. Miller scored seven points in an 11-2 run that made it 16-4 late in the first quarter and the Huskies trailed by double figures for the final 29-plus minutes. No. 25 Colorado has won four games in a row and five of its last six. Lauren Schwartz led Washington with nine points. The Huskies set a season low for points in a game and were outrebounded 50-29.

Bessoir scores 20, No. 18 UCLA holds off Oregon 67-57

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emily Bessoir hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, Londynn Jones scored 17 points and No. 18 UCLA held on to beat Oregon 67-57 Sunday, handing the Ducks their fifth consecutive loss. Oregon, which has lost six of its last seven games, is in the midst of its longest skid since the 2015-16 campaign — coach Kelly Graves’ second season with the program. No. 18 UCLA has won three games in a row following a three-game skid. Charisma Osborne added 13 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals for the Bruins. Endyia Rogers scored seven points in an 11-4 run, including a 3-pointer that capped the spurt and made it 55-all with three minutes to play but the Ducks missed their final five field-goal attempts from there.