Finally: Science figures out paper straws that don’t suck

While paper straws are thought to be better for the environment, let’s face it: they’re a pain.

However, scientists have finally figured out a way to make “green” straws that don’t succumb to their design flaw: These straws usually suck at sucking because they get soggy.

However, researchers with the Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology have created a well-known biodegradable plastic called polybutylene succinate and married it to cellulose nanocrystals. The latter acts as a shield to keep liquid out of the straw’s structure — it’s technical, but the result is something we can all understand: “green” straws that work as well as plastic straws.

The researchers tested the straw tech on hot beverages, too, and they held up.

And they’re totally biodegradable, to boot.