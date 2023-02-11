Super Bowl LVII, by the numbers

They don’t call it the big game for nothing: Americans will spend $16.5 billion on this Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII, according to the National Retail Foundation’s annual survey about this year’s event.

That’s a lot of dough, but less than the record $17.2 billion spent in January 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. However, it easily beats the $13.9 billion spent in 2021 and the $14.6 billion the survey predicted would be spent ahead of last year’s game.

The NRF and Prosper Insights & Analytics surveyed some 7,616 U.S. adults 18 and older about the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, and determined 192.9 million people plan to tune in to the big game.

Of those, the survey notes, 103.5 million people plan to throw or attend a party, and another 17.8 million plan to watch the game at a bar or restaurant. On average, $85.36 per person will be spent to help celebrate: 79% said they’re spending on food and beverages; 12% of those polled said they’re shelling out for team apparel; and 10% said they’d be buying new TVs just for the event.

Drilling down deeper into Super Bowl LVII, 42% percent of respondents said the actual game was the most important part of Sunday’s event; commercials were the most important to 19% of viewers, just ahead of the 18% who are only in it for the halftime show.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.