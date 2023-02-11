For $27K, you can own this “perfect property for investors”

Have $27,000 handy and a dream to make a fortune flipping houses? A property that just hit the Omaha, Nebraska, market might just be the one for you.

The listing for a dilapidated city home, which was built in 1920, recently went live on Zillow, with the realtor describing it as “Perfect property for investors! Lots of potential, being sold ‘AS IS.'”

The house appears to have lost most of its paint and all of its windows, which are boarded up with plywood. And that’s the good news. Inside is worse, with wrecked furniture, coolers and various belongings are strewn about the rooms. In some areas, the ceiling has been torn down and chunks of walls are missing. The home is also — surprise! — extremely dirty.

On the plus side, the property offers 1,088 square feet of living space, along with three bedrooms and one bathroom, if you can locate them in the rubble.

While the price has been listed at $27,000, Zillow estimates the real estate value is actually $63,000.