All-female Super Bowl flyover team to make history

This Super Bowl Sunday, a group of women will make history.

The flyover before Sunday’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs at Phoenix’s State Farm Stadium will be piloted by an all-female team.

The four female pilots orchestrating the diamond formation will be honoring 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy.

“It was surreal,” Navy Lt. Catie Perkowski told Good Morning America of being selected to pilot the flyover. “I didn’t believe it,” Navy Lt. Suzelle Thomas said of her own reaction.

On Sunday, Thomas will be piloting an F-35C, the newest aircraft in the Navy. She has already made history as the first woman to qualify directly to fly the aircraft, meaning she didn’t have to train on other jets first.

Perkowski will be piloting the plane at the back of Sunday’s formation as they cruise over the Super Bowl at around 345 mph, a task she called “any pilot’s dream.”

Perkowski and Thomas will be flying with fellow female pilots and naval officers in jets mostly maintained by women, as well. Sunday’s flyover will be paying special tribute to all the women who came before them — like Capt. Rosemary Mariner, the Navy’s first female jet pilot.

After Mariner died in 2019 at the age of 65, the Navy conducted its first-ever all-female flyover during her funeral service.

Perkowski and Thomas said they will also be honoring every man and woman in the service during the flyover.

“There’s also men and women that we serve with every day. They work on my jet. They’re the ones that make sure that I am able to fly,” Perkowski said. “So to be able to carry them with us, it’s really exciting.”