Survey shows 64% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck

While headlines have been cheery about unemployment rates, bottom lines are not, according to Americans who took part in a new survey.

Sixty-four percent of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, according to a new report from PYMNTS and LendingClub — and that’s 9.3 million more people than reported being in that predicament in 2022.

What’s more, those with higher incomes weren’t immune. That number includes around 8 million people who make more than $100,000 a year.

PYMNTS’ research finds that 4 out of 10 consumers expected their personal finances to improve in 2023; a third of those surveyed say they expect their economic situation to remain the same, but 27% say it’s going to get worse. And 75% of those pessimistic folks are putting the blame squarely on high inflation rates. Two-thirds blame economic uncertainty for their glass-half-empty outlook.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.