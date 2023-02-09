Weird things are happening at New York and Louisiana zoos

After the Dallas Zoo in Texas dealt with vandalism that resulted in missing animals and the death of an endangered vulture, other zoos are grappling with mysterious incidents.

In New York City, a large owl from the Central Park Zoo is on the loose; officials say its exhibit was vandalized. The Eurasian eagle owl, one of the largest species of owl, was discovered missing from its exhibit on Thursday after its exhibit was “vandalized and the stainless steel mesh cut,” per officials.

Officers from the New York Police Department’s Emergency Services Unit attempted to get it in a cage after finding it on a sidewalk a few blocks from the zoo, but the owl flew away.

The owl’s escape comes following reports of vandalism and missing animals at other zoos in the U.S. In Louisiana, 12 squirrel monkeys were stolen from Zoosiana shortly before midnight Saturday. The thief evidently brought tools to cut the wire, break the locks and destroy the enclosure. The monkeys remain missing.

And on Friday, Dallas police arrested a man in connection with the theft of two emperor tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo. The case of the missing monkeys, which were found safe on Tuesday a day after they were discovered missing, marked the latest in a string of suspicious activity under investigation at the zoo.