Naked man wielding toilet plunger strikes terror at Iowa hotel

Guests of a hotel in Des Moines, Iowa, were in for a big surprise when a naked man waving a toilet plunger began pulling fire alarms.

KIRO reports 21-year-old ﻿Trevyn Wayne Hill﻿, of Las Vegas, was arrested by Polk County authorities on January 28 for the bizarre incident. He was charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon as well as disorderly conduct and first-degree criminal mischief.

The Des Moines Police Department reports Hill, with plunger in hand, was on the 18th-floor stairwell of the Des Moines Marriott Downtown when he approached a hotel guest. He made threatening remarks to the victim and began chasing him.

During that time, Hill also began pulling fire alarms as he ran across several floors — all while swinging his plunger. Police officers eventually arrested and took him to the county jail.

Hill posted bail the following day and appeared in court last Thursday, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges.