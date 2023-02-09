AP Source: Trail Blazers trade Hart to Knicks for Reddish

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers have traded forward Josh Hart to the New York Knicks in exchange for Cam Reddish and a protected first-round draft pick, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams hadn’t announced the deal ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline Thursday. ESPN first reported the trade. Hart was set to start for the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors, but he suddenly left the floor during warmups.