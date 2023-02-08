Man sues prospective date who “friend-zoned” him

Instead of paying a lawyer, this guy should have used his money to buy himself the world’s smallest violin.

The Washington Post reports a Singapore man is suing a woman for a whopping $2.3 million because she rebuffed his romantic advances. K. Kawshigan claims he “sustained trauma” from the rejection and argued it has resulted in “reductions in his earning capacity.”

Kawshigan is a drone executive, and his case will be argued before Singapore’s High Court. The country’s Magistrate Court struck down a similar suit brought on by Kawshigan, who was then ordered to pay the unidentified woman’s legal costs.

In the first case, he argued he deserved $17,000 because the woman reneged an “offer” that apparently included “offering room for [Kawshigan] to share inspiration, struggle and achievements” in addition to “meeting up based on mutual availability, beyond coffee settings.”

The woman argued in that case he launched the suit so that she would be forced to continue communicating with him.

Aware Singapore, a women’s rights advocacy group, slammed the new lawsuit and said it embodies the struggle women face when men feel entitled to a relationship. “Women do not owe men their time or attention, much less their friendship, love, sexual activity or emotional labor,” they said in a statement. “Attempting to demand or coerce these things, via legal means or otherwise, can constitute harassment.”

Singapore’s High Court will hear arguments on the matter next week.