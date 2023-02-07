2/06 Goldendale City Council Meeting

The Goldendale City Council met last night for a busy session. Items on the agenda included a presentation from the FFA about electric tractors and whether they live up to the hype or whether the technology is still too new to be effective in the field. Councilors approved several other items, including a Washington State Department of Commerce million dollar federal grant to construct a small business incubator, a consulting engineer agreement and a proclamation for Red Cross Month.

They also signed off on an agreement with Central Klickitat Conservation District to store items in unused space in city hall. City Administrator Pat Munyan introduced it this way:

“They’re asking for a two-year agreement to utilize that space, without any cost, obviously, just to help their financial situation. I think it’s very important that government agencies, instead of trying to bill each other for every little thing all the time, try to work together.”

And they responded with approval.

And councilors will also award more than $80,000 in tourism funds, short of the $108,000 requested by various local nonprofits.