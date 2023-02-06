Here’s why you shouldn’t commit burglary in the snow

A Pennsylvania man found out the hard way why you shouldn’t give stealing a try when there’s snow on the ground.

WTAE reports a man attempted to steal a few things from a coal tipple facility in Burrell Township. Someone noticed the theft taking place and phoned police.

The suspect fled the scene and might have gotten away with whatever he was doing had it not been for the visible trail of footprints he left during his escape.

Police arrested 27-year-old ﻿Gage Evan Eaglehouse after following his tracks to the nearby railroad tracks and into the woods. He was charged with criminal trespass and burglary.

Eaglehouse is due in court February 8.