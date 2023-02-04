MCFR responds to Trailer home fire

At 2021 hours this evening, MCFR was dispatched to the report of a vehicle fire at 3800 W. 6th Street in the vicinity of Ideal Trailer Park. E-21 arrived to find an approximately 28-foot travel trailer with smoke showing and flames exposing a nearby residence. A shift crews from Station 1 and 2 acted quickly to establish a water supply and deploy handlines to protect the exposed residence and subsequently knock down the trailer fire. The trailer sustained smoke, heat, and water damage. Damage to the residence was minor. There were no injuries. Excellent job by A shift in protecting and serving our citizens.

The most probable cause of the fire appeared to be an electrical malfunction in the wiring. To reduce the possibility of an electrical fire, periodically check the electrical system to ensure wiring and associated components are undamaged and in good working order. Take care. Stay safe.