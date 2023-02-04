Goodbye “quiet quitting,” hello “quiet hiring”

The term “quiet quitting” went viral last year, describing people who stay in their jobs but mentally take a step back — for example, not making their job the center of their lives.

Now in 2023, there is a new workplace trend on the horizon — “quiet hiring.”

The term describes how companies are obtaining new talent without hiring new employees. It was described as one of the nine workplace trends of the year by Gartner, a technological research and consulting firm.

Quiet hiring is a strategy companies are using to fill in holes without hiring new full-time employees, according to Emily Rose McRae, senior director of research at Gartner.

Before people get concerned the trend is just a fancy term for cutting headcount and giving more work to existing employees, McRae said it’s more specific than that.

“With quiet hiring, we’re talking about an organization strategically, at a leadership level, looking at the talent they have across the organization and where the critical gaps are and finding ways to fill those,” she said. “It’s trying to acquire new skills and capabilities without acquiring new people.”

McRae said the key with quiet hiring is that your employer is explicitly telling you what is happening and what is expected.

The trend has understandably caught people’s attention as it comes amid continued recession fears and a wave of tech industry layoffs. McRae says companies may be more likely to slow down hiring and noted a widespread talent shortage.

According to McRae, the talent shortage means it may take employers several months to fill a position, while the economic uncertainty means companies may intentionally keep their employee count at a minimum.

She added employees should also feel empowered to “nudge” their employer toward quiet hiring.