South African town sending mixed messages on loose tiger’s whereabouts

South African authorities were attempting to capture a young tiger on the loose in a Johannesburg suburb on Monday.

The 9-month-old female tiger was captured on surveillance video early Monday circling a parked car outside an office building in the town of Edenvale, northeast of South Africa’s largest city.

South African security company SOS Security said in a Facebook post later Monday that the tiger had been successfully captured, sedated and taken to a sanctuary. However, the Edenvale SPCA said it has yet to receive any evidence or proof of such claims and urged residents to keep “animals and children indoors and safe until we can provide feedback.”

The Edenvale SPCA added in its Monday Facebook post, “We will not confirm that this tiger is safe, alive or at a place of safety until we have the facts.”

SOS Security did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

It was unknown where the big cat came from and whether it was an escaped pet. The country is one of only a few in Africa where the commercial captive breeding, keeping, hunting and trading of tigers is still allowed.

The South African Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment set up a team in late 2022 to look into a possible ban on tiger breeding and is expected to start work this year, a spokesperson told AFP earlier this month. ABC News has reached out for comment.

This marks the second time this month a tiger has been on the loose in South Africa.