New Yorkers won’t be walking in a winter wonderland anytime soon. Multiple records are about to be broken in the Big Apple due to the lack of measurable snow this winter season.

The first of those records — the latest first snow ever recorded during a winter in New York City — was broken Monday with the city going snowless through January 30 and counting.

Previously, the latest New Yorkers had seen snowfall in the 154 years of record keeping was when it took until January 29, 1973, according to the National Weather Service.

In addition, New York City is approaching its longest streak without measurable snow. The previous record is 332 days, which occurred from January 19, 2020, to December 15, 2020.

The last time there was measurable snow in New York City was on March 9 of last year, when less than an inch was measured in Central Park. If the city remains snow-free by February 5, that record will be broken.

Current forecasts are not showing measurable snow in the city over the next week.

The same can’t be said for residents in upstate New York. Record-breaking amounts of snow fell just before the Christmas weekend, claiming the lives of 39 people.

That storm, described as the “blizzard of the century” by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, created nearly 52 inches of snowfall.