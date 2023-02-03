Dog reunited with homeless owner with the help of Facebook post

A 4-year-old dog named Lilo has reunited with her owner this week after a Tennessee animal center shared a post about the pup on Facebook.

The staff at McKamey Animal Center of Chattanooga wrote “a note to Lilo’s mom” in a post that began in part, “Lilo arrived at MAC a few days ago after a Good Samaritan found her wandering with her leash still attached, likely near where you left her. We are so sorry that you had to make the decision to leave her behind.”

The nonprofit also included a couple of photos of Lilo and a handwritten note that had reportedly been attached to Lilo’s collar.

“Please keep my name. My name is Lilo. Please love me. My mom can’t keep me and is homeless with 2 kids,” the note began. “She tried her best but can’t get help. I cost too much for her. She really loves me & I’m a great dog & love to be loved on. Please don’t abuse me.”

Lauren Mann, the director of advancement at McKamey Animal Center, told Good Morning America that the McKamey staff was especially moved by the anonymous message.

On their Facebook post, staff encouraged her owner to come forward, offering to help as needed: “If you are reading this, we hope you will come forward to reclaim her. We will help you with whatever you need to care for her, to the best of our ability.”

Mann said within 24 hours Lilo and her owner were sharing a big hug.

Now that Lilo and her owner have reunited, Mann said McKamey staff are working to assist the family.

McKamey also announced a new MAC Cares Fund that was established in Lilo’s honor and which aims to prevent family pets from being separated from their families.