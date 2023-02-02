Wyden, Merkley Statement on Justice Adrienne Nelson Committee Vote

Washington, D.C. — Oregon U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley issued the following statement after the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee voted 11-9 to advance to the full Senate Oregon Supreme Court Associate Justice Adrienne Nelson’s nomination to U.S. District Court.

“There is no doubt that with a wealth of knowledge and commitment to justice for all, Justice Nelson will be an excellent addition to the U.S. District Court,” Wyden and Merkley said. “Justice Nelson is a highly accomplished and decorated legal mind—including being the first Black woman to serve on the Oregon Supreme Court. We are so proud to see such a qualified and esteemed Oregonian advanced to the full Senate and we will work to get this excellent judge on the federal bench as soon as possible.”

Justice Nelson passed out of the Senate Judiciary Committee last December on a bipartisan basis at the end of the last Congress, but required another vote by the Committee in the new Congress.