Six more weeks of winter: Nearly 60% of Americans believe the groundhog

On Thursday morning, Pennsylvania’s Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, meaning, as tradition stands, we will have six more weeks of winter.

However, as the 137th annual ceremony goes into the record books, do we really pay attention to him?

Turns out, we really do: In a new poll, 58% of Americans actually buy that the rodent can accurately predict the weather.

In fact, according to the survey of 2,000 Americans that was conducted by OnePoll, one in four Americans “strongly agree” with Phil’s powers of perception, versus, say, what meteorologists have to say.

However, historically, the groundhog is only about as accurate as a coin flip: 39% of the time.

