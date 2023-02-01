That’s one popular cat …

A Connecticut man has been charged with breach of peace because he had the audacity to steal his neighbor’s cat.

Newtown Daily Voice reports the cat-stealing drama is apparently a neighborhood affair because residents ratted 56-year-old James Doyle out for trying to “lure” a woman’s cat into his home. The Westport man eventually did steal the kitty, thus prompting police intervention.

Police responded to the cat owner’s home. The woman told them about how Doyle tried to put his paws on her pet multiple times and her repeated attempts to tell him off.

Police were called a second time after neighbors caught Doyle apparently trying to kidnap the lady’s pet again.

The cat’s owner told police that she again tried telling Doyle to leave her animal be, but this time he picked up the cat and threw her the bird before disappearing inside his home.

Doyle told authorities he had already released the cat. He was arrested and charged with breach of peace.

He was released on $1,000 bond and is due back in court on January 31.