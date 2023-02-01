Person threatens to bail on family vacation if they can’t bring the dog

﻿(NOTE LANGUAGE) It’s becoming more popular to bring pets on a family vacation, but one person is threatening to pull out of theirs if someone does bring the dog.

Reddit’s Am I the A**hole (AITA) thread is sizzling over one person’s story about their brother-in-law threatening to pull out of the family vacation if they bring their 2-year-old lab, Bella.

The Reddit poster says they and their husband view Bella as their child. It should be noted the Reddit user also has a 4-month-old baby.

The storyteller claimed their brother-in-law, Thomas, has an aversion to germs and because of that, he isn’t comfortable with letting his 1-year-old daughter interact with the dog.

The issue is the family — grandparents included — are planning a summer trip to a lake. The poster says they’re willing to pay the $30-a-day fee to bring their dog since it’s cheaper than boarding. But, Thomas threatened not to join the family on vacation if the dog is there. The Reddit user says they won’t go without the dog.

The storyteller wanted to know if that’s a jerk move. According to the comments, the consensus is split.