The High-Heeled Hijacker arrested, Pocket Square Pillager still at large

People in Houston can rest easy knowing the High-Heeled Hijacker has been taken off the streets.

The New York Post reports police arrested Lisa Marie Coleman, 58, who is accused of a string of robberies and even a kidnapping. Why was she named the High-Heeled Hijacker? She wore some nice shoes during one of her robberies and the name stuck.

As for the kidnapping, it happened November 15 when Coleman implied she was armed after forcing her way into another woman’s car and made her drive to multiple ATMs. The victim, identified as ﻿Katie Otten, eventually escaped after telling Coleman to take her car and go. Coleman took Otten’s keys, phone and $160.

Coleman was arrested for unrelated reasons, but she was later linked to the crime spree after police received a tip. She faces three counts of robbery by threat, in addition to kidnapping.

And while one aptly named suspect is off the streets, another one is still at large. Houston police are still hunting for the Pocket Square Pillager, who is also responsible for several robberies.

As for why police are giving their suspects names, an FBI spokesperson told the outlet, “We learned very quickly it’s a smart tactic to give them names because the public latches on to them.”