Tennessee mansion destroyed by fire sold after 4 days on market

Guess you can say the Tennessee real estate market is … red hot.

BBC reports it only took four days to sell a mansion that was “badly charred” in a house fire. The building, which the realtor described as a “tragic total loss by fire” in the listing, was put on the market for $1.49 million.

The burned building’s new owners are natives of North Manchester, England. The family, which currently resides in Houston, Texas, had been hunting for homes in Nashville when the smoldering mansion, located in nearby Franklin, caught their eye.

“It’s incredible,” Mike Thakur told the outlet. “It’s the house on the top of the hill.” He plans on renovating the home to fit his family’s needs. “I’m not sure we anticipated quite so many renovations, but we decided we’d go for the challenge,” he added.

Until the house is safe to live in again, the family of five will live in a guest house located on the grounds.

The Zillow offering states the home is under a pending offer, but it does not disclose the final sale price.