Drank too much? Take the bus — but not literally

Police encourage those who had one too many to drink to let someone else drive or to take public transportation. But the latter recommendation shouldn’t be taken literally.

Buckinghamshire Live reports a drunk man somehow managed to steal a bus and caused a “trail of devastation.” Not only that, the man managed to steal the bus as other people were on it. They fled once he took control of the wheel.

The drunk suspect crashed the bus into several other vehicles before being apprehended. Miraculously, no one was hurt.

The Thames Valley Police told the outlet, “When people say ‘when you’ve had a drink, take the bus,’ it isn’t meant to be taken literally.”

The suspect was not identified, but a spokesperson says he “remains in police custody at this time.”