Chicken of the Sea offering $1 million bounty on mermaids

If ye be stout of heart, with a ship and crew to match, a $1 million treasure can be yours, thanks to the tuna brand Chicken of the Sea.

It’s offering a million bucks for proof mermaids, like the one that has graced its labels for generations, are real.

“In celebration of National Mermaid Day, Chicken of the Sea is looking for Scientific Evidence in the form of unaltered video proof of a real-life Mermaid; another majestic and magical sea creature who can effortlessly hold court with Catalina, Chicken of the Sea’s legendary mascot,” the company explains in a press release.

From now until the end of February, “the brand invites you to track down an honest-to-gosh Mermaid, providing unedited video proof that the splashy creature is very much alive and kicking.”

That would require that of “dead or alive,” they’re requiring the latter, so forget the harpoons.

Chicken of the Sea also added a parenthetical caveat: “Of course, please make sure that no Mermaid, Merman, or Merchild is harmed in the process.”

The brand specifies, “If your Scientific Evidence passes muster with the brand’s Mermaid Expert, you’ll subsequently be asked to coordinate an in-person meet-up between the live Mermaid and Expert.”

You can upload your evidence here.

So raise the mizzenmast and jib the topsails. Treasure awaits.