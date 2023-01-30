18% of dating app users admit to running a background check on potential match 

While 67% of people in a new poll said they’ve used online dating to find love, that doesn’t mean they trust those right swipes. In fact, nearly half of those people say they’ve done online research on a potential partner before that first date, with 18% going so far as to have a background check run on Romeo or Juliet.

Those are some of the findings of a survey of 1,000 singles that was conducted by the Thriving Center of Psychology, which also learned that while 75% of people say they feel they can’t find a date without an app, 69% of those people hate online dating.

Of that 69%, 35% say they don’t feel safe using dating apps — a sentiment shared by half the female users.

Another fun statistic: More than half of pet-owning online daters say they’ve become more fond of their date’s pet than they are of the pet’s human owner.

