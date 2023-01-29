In the family way? Check out the most expensive cities to raise your kid

Having a family is a life goal for many, but it ain’t cheap — and the cost of caring for and feeding your offspring varies widely depending on where you sink your roots.

Long story short, according to rankings from the website Scholaroo, if you’re pinching pennies, you better not be pinching baby’s cheeks in San Francisco, California. The City by the Bay ranked dead last in terms of affordability of child-rearing.

An offshoot of its Best Cities to Raise a Family rankings — on which Warwick, Rhode Island, was deemed the tops — the affordability listing viewed the same 152 major cities through a mostly economic lens.

Based on everything from rent and house prices to access to health care and how much groceries cost, the site found Los Angeles, California, the second-most-expensive city to raise a family — probably not too noticeable if you’re a Kardashian or any other celebrity parent.

Boston, Massachusetts, ranked third on the list, with New York, New York, and Newark, New Jersey, rounding out the top five.